DCI Deputy Director John Onyango Mourns Death of Wife

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Deputy Director John Onyango is mourning the death of his wife, with senior police leadership stepping in to offer support during his time of grief.

In an update on Monday, September 7, the Kenya Police Service said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat, accompanied by senior officers from both the Kenya Police Service and the DCI, visited Onyango following the loss.

“The Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Mr Eliud Lagat, accompanied by senior officers from the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, visited Deputy Director of the DCI, John Onyango, SAIG, following the passing of his wife,” the service said in a statement.

According to the Kenya Police Service, the visit was meant to stand with Onyango and his family as they navigate the difficult period of mourning.

“On behalf of the entire Kenya Police Service, DIG Lagat conveyed his condolences to Mr Onyango and his family and assured them of the Service’s support during this period of mourning,” the statement added.

Onyango, who also holds the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General (SAIG), is one of the most senior figures within the DCI and the broader police service. His loss has drawn messages of sympathy from colleagues and officers who have worked alongside him throughout his career in law enforcement, with the visit bringing together members of the security fraternity in a show of solidarity during his personal loss.

The gesture comes just a week after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah mourned the death of his own sister, Mwalimu Mary Goretti Wamukoya, who died on August 21, 2026, after a long illness.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 31, Omtatah remembered his sister as a woman defined by resilience and devotion to family.

“It is with profound sorrow that I mourn the passing of my beloved sister, Mwalimu Mary Goretti Wamukoya, who departed this life on 21st August 2026 after a long illness bravely borne. She was a woman of strength, kindness, wisdom and unwavering devotion to her family,” he wrote.

Omtatah also extended condolences to the Musita and Okoiti families as they continue to come to terms with the loss, paying tribute to his sister’s faith and courage. “May God grant the Musita and Okoiti families strength and comfort during this difficult time. Mary, you fought a good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. Rest in eternal peace,” he added.