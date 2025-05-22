DCI Detectives Arrest 5 Suspected M-PESA Fraudsters

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 5 suspects linked to a criminal network defrauding M-PESA agents.

In a statement, DCI said it launched investigations on the suspects following numerous complaints from mobile money shop attendants.

“Following numerous complaints reported by mobile money shop attendants whose floats have been swept clean through fraudulent tricks by a notorious criminal ring operating across counties, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives, jointly with the Operation Action Team, have today rounded up five suspects,” DCI stated.

The suspects include: Geoffrey Kasamani Chula (resident of Munyaka in Eldoret), Stephen Mokaya Nyangoya (resident of Kitale, Tiwani), Paul Nganga Kariuki of Eldoret-Hawaii, Teresia Muthoni Mwaniki of Eldoret-Kimumu, and Cedela Akoth Oruya of Kibosi in Kisumu.

The 5 were apprehended after a motor vehicle registration. No KBW 441J Toyota Premio in which they were driving was intercepted.

Detectives seized several SIM cards registered under different names, and assorted mobile phones were also recovered.

The suspects were taken to Ruai Police Station, where one of the reports was filed. The DCI detectives have also reached out to other police stations where similar incidents have been reported.

