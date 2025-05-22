Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Detectives Arrest 5 Suspected M-PESA Fraudsters

By

Published

DCI headquarters

DCI headquarters

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 5 suspects linked to a criminal network defrauding M-PESA agents.

In a statement, DCI said it launched investigations on the suspects following numerous complaints from mobile money shop attendants.

“Following numerous complaints reported by mobile money shop attendants whose floats have been swept clean through fraudulent tricks by a notorious criminal ring operating across counties, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives, jointly with the Operation Action Team, have today rounded up five suspects,” DCI stated.

The suspects include: Geoffrey Kasamani Chula (resident of Munyaka in Eldoret), Stephen Mokaya Nyangoya (resident of Kitale, Tiwani), Paul Nganga Kariuki of Eldoret-Hawaii, Teresia Muthoni Mwaniki of Eldoret-Kimumu, and Cedela Akoth Oruya of Kibosi in Kisumu.

The 5 were apprehended after a motor vehicle registration. No KBW 441J Toyota Premio in which they were driving was intercepted.

Detectives seized several SIM cards registered under different names, and assorted mobile phones were also recovered.

The suspects were taken to Ruai Police Station, where one of the reports was filed. The DCI detectives have also reached out to other police stations where similar incidents have been reported.

Also Read: DCI Launches Investigation After Chaos During EACC’s Raid at Natembeya’s Home

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021