DCI Detectives Arrest Convict Who Escaped Nakuru Prison

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday arrested a man serving a life sentence at Nakuru GK prison.

In a statement, the DCI said the convict, who was serving a life sentence for defilement, was arrested in Molo town after he escaped.

According to the DCI, the convict, identified as Stanley Cheruiyot, had dislocated his arm and required urgent surgery at Nakuru Level Five Hospital before he escaped.

“It remains unclear how Stanley Cheruiyot got his arm dislocated so bad to require an urgent operation at the Nakuru Level 5 hospital, but after the escape, prison wardens who are probing the matter aren’t overlooking the possibility of him having arm-twisted himself to obtain a ticket for out of the high walls,” read the DCI statement in part.

Cheruiyot’s taste of freedom was short-lived as he was arrested later in the evening in the Keepleft area of Molo in Nakuru County after members of the public spotted a man who did not look like a police officer with a pair of handcuffs tucked into his waist at the 3 o’clock position.

Upon receiving the information on Cheruiyot, officers from Molo Sub-County quickly arrested the suspect and recovered the handcuffs, an Itel phone, a prison uniform, and the NakuruLevel 5 Hospital records from his backpack.

“On getting the information, officers from Molo Sub-County swiftly arrested the suspect, and from him recovered the cuffs, a phone (mulika mwizi) a pair of inmates’ uniforms, and the County hospital records from his backpack,” the DCI statement added.

Cheruiyot has since been taken back to prison and is set to face charges of escaping from lawful custody.

