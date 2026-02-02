DCI Detectives Arrest Suspect in the Murder of Form Four Student

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Mike Wabwire Semera, the prime suspect behind the brutal killing of 17-year-old Rael Cheptoek Kaboi.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI Semera is suspected of having killed Rael, a Form Four student at Nai Girls Secondary School on January 30, 2026, in the Mowlem area of Kiptogot.

The form four student’s death was discovered early that morning after residents reported a lifeless body in a nearby farm.

“Detectives in Endebess have arrested Mike Wabwire Semera, the prime suspect behind the brutal killing of 17-year-old Rael Cheptoek Kaboi, a Form Four student at Nai Girls Secondary School, which occurred on January 30, 2026, in Mowlem area of Kiptogot location,” DCI stated.

Officers from Endebess Police Station rushed to the scene, about 700 metres from Rael’s mother’s home, where they found the teenager’s body bearing clear signs of assault.

The scene was documented before the body was taken to Kijana Wamalwa Referral Hospital for preservation and pending autopsy as investigations kicked off.

According to the DCI, investigations established that Rael had left home at 5:45 a.m for school, barely a kilometre away.

However, she never made it to school, and her body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. by fellow pupils heading to class.

Following intelligence leads, detectives trailed the suspect to the Kenya–Uganda Suam border, where a joint operation with Ugandan authorities led to his arrest after he fled across the border after committing the heinous act.

Semera has since been escorted back and is in custody at Endebess Police Station, undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, as detectives dig deeper to establish the motive behind the horrifying crime.