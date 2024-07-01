DCI Explains Why Alfred Keter Was Arrested 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has come out to explain why former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter was arrested.

In a statement, DCI said Keter was apprehended over conspiracy to traffic firearms and incitement to violence.

“Contrary to the misinformation circulating on social media on alleged abduction of Hon Alfred Keter by unknown men, this is to confirm that Hon Keter was arrested earlier today by NPS Officers for Conspiracy to Traffic Firearms and Incitement to Violence,” said DCI.

Keter was booked at Kamukunji Police Station and later released pending forensic analysis of exhibits.

His file has been forwarded to the ODPP for direction.

“Police are urging members of the public to refrain from acts of violence, hate speech and malice for sustained peace and security in our beloved country,” DCI added.

Keter was arrested on Sunday moments after leaving a Church in Nairobi.

In a viral video seen by KDRTV, Keter was forced out of his Toyota Land Cruiser V8 by plainclothed officers and whisked into a nearby vehicle by security officers.

In a statement via his Facebook page, Keter said he was being taken to an unknown destination by the officers.

“Abducted, headed to an unknown destination,” Keter posted.

The former Nandi Hills lawmaker is a vocal critic of the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration.

He has been at the forefront of opposing the controversial Finance Bill 2024 which has since been rejected by President Ruto and referred back to parliament.

His arrest has elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans online who wondered why the former MP was abducted.

