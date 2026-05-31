DCI Hunts Missing Student as CCTV Links Seven Suspects to Utumishi Girls Fire

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched a manhunt for a student linked to the deadly Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School fire after she went missing following her release into her parents’ custody.

The DCI confirmed on Sunday, May 31, that forensic analysts reviewing CCTV footage at its Forensic Imaging and Acoustic Laboratory had positively identified seven students who participated in the arson before fleeing the scene. Six of the seven are among the eight suspects already in custody. The seventh is not.

“Of the eight suspects previously arrested, six have been positively identified and confirmed through the footage,” the DCI said in a statement. “The seventh identified student was among those earlier released to their parents and is currently not in custody. Efforts are now underway to trace and arrest her.”

Detectives described her arrest as a critical priority in the ongoing investigation.

A nation in mourning

The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28, at the school’s Meline Waithera Dormitory in Gilgil, Nakuru County — one of the deadliest school fire incidents Kenya has seen in years. Sixteen students lost their lives and more than 70 others were injured in the blaze, which triggered nationwide outrage and an immediate government response.

President William Ruto ordered swift investigations, vowing accountability. Attorney General Beatrice Oduor and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen pledged full government support for a transparent inquiry. The Ministry of Education dissolved the school’s Board of Management for failing to comply with safety regulations, with investigators citing an overcrowded dormitory and a locked emergency exit as critical failures. Three teachers are also facing disciplinary proceedings, and the school has been closed indefinitely.

Autopsies overturn earlier reports

Post-mortem examinations conducted at Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital by a team of pathologists led by Dr. Dorothy Njeri have provided fresh clarity on how the victims died — and corrected the record.

“The examinations confirmed that all sixteen students died as a result of severe burns,” the DCI stated, contradicting earlier reports that suggested some victims had died from suffocation.

The extent of the burns made visual identification of several victims impossible. DNA samples were collected from relatives to enable formal identification of the remains.

The Kenya Red Cross has been present at the mortuary, offering psychosocial support to grieving families who were permitted to view their loved ones following the post-mortem process.

The DCI has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the missing suspect or assist the broader investigation.