DCI Issues Update After 6 Bodies Were Discovered In a Quarry In Nairobi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has weighed in on the discovery of six bodies in a quarry in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums of Nairobi.

In a statement, the DCI said it had launched investigations into the deaths of the six people, who have so far been identified as female.

According to the DCI, the bodies of the deceased were wrapped in nylon paper and reinforced with nylon ropes.

“The grim discovery was made at an abandoned quarry, currently filled with water and used as a dump site. Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from Embakasi quickly arrived at the scene, retrieving the bodies and documenting the area,” said the DCI.

The bodies have been taken to the city mortuary where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations, with homicide detectives analyzing samples to identify the bodies.

“Preliminary investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transported to the City Mortuary, where they await postmortem examinations. Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analyzing samples to identify the bodies,” DCI added.

The area where the bodies were discovered has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues.

The bodies were recovered by youths from the Mukuru kwa Njenga area at a quarry pit meters away from the Kware Police Station according to the Mukuru Community Justice Centre.

The bodies were reportedly cut into pieces and put in sacks while others were in nylon papers.

“Bodies being retrieved from quarry pit opposite Kware police station by youths. The police are on site as more bodies are being retrieved. Other bodies are in sacks chopped into pieces so far six bodies have been retrieved,” the Mukuru Community Justice Centre stated.

