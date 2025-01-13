DCI Issues Update After CS Muturi’s Statement On Son’s Abduction

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has responded to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi after he demanded answers on his son’s abduction months ago.

In a statement on Sunday evening, DCI invited CS Muturi to record a statement regarding his son’s alleged abduction.

“We wish to reassure the public that most of the abduction cases that were reported to the Police have been successfully investigated and are now pending before the court, and investigations into the current cases will be no exception.

“The alleged case of abduction involving CS Justin Muturi’s son is active before DCI Kilimani. Considering that only the son volunteered to record a statement, we wish to invite CS Muturi and any other person with information on the incident to record a statement with DCI Kilimani,” read the statement in part.

DCI noted that so far it has opened several inquiry files that are at various stages of investigations, and the same will soon be forwarded to the ODPP upon conclusion of investigations.

“We continue to appeal for support from the members of the public, who may have any information that can assist in the investigations, to share the same with us in confidence,” DCI added.

Addressing the media on Sunday, CS Muturi publicly criticized President William Ruto’s administration for failing to address a series of abductions.

Muturi said he was unable to obtain information about his son’s whereabouts or the reasons behind the abduction despite him being a senior government official.

“I have personally suffered as my son was abducted and disappeared, I was not sure whether he was alive or dead, making us anxious and leaving me, my wife, and my family in turmoil.

“It must be remembered that I was the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya at the time, yet I was unable to trace my son despite making several requests and demands to all levels of the security apparatus. Now, more than six months after that ordeal and the release of my son, by unknown forces, he has not been charged with any offense and nobody has explained why he was abducted and held incommunicado,” said Muturi.

The Public CS’s son Leslie Muturi was abducted during the anti-government protest that broke out across the country in June 2024.

