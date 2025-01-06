Connect with us

DCI Issues Update On Body Of 27-Year-Old Man Found In Kiambu

By

Published

dci hq

dci hq

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now says the death of John Muchiri Muthoni was a result of mob justice.

In a statement, on Monday, January 6, 2024, DCI said the 27-year-old had planned to steal from a rental unit in the Kiambaa area, Kiambu County.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased, along with several accomplices, had scaled the perimeter wall of a nearby rental property with the intent to commit theft. Witnesses reported hearing them walking on the iron sheet roof and tampering with the Wi-Fi network receiver installed there,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, residents upon noticing the intruders, raised the alarm, prompting the suspects to flee by jumping off the roof in different directions.

However, the deceased was apprehended by the crowd and subjected to mob justice approximately 20 meters from the rental property.

“Further investigation confirmed that the residents of this property had previously been victims of multiple break-ins and burglaries,” DCI stated.

The body of the deceased is currently at the Kihara Level IV Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Initially, the case was classified as an abduction however, subsequent investigations have clarified the circumstances.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains committed to conducting thorough and impartial investigations to ensure justice is served,” DCI added.

Muchiri’s naked body was found by local residents on Saturday 4 January.

This comes against the backdrop of claims of abduction cases in the country. On Monday 4 youths who were reported missing in December were found alive and reunited with their kin.

