DCI Issues Urgent WANTED Alert for Suspect in High-Profile Murder Case

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a WANTED alert for Philip Nahashon Aroko. The authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Aroko’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in bringing him to justice.

Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were, a prominent political figure, was tragically murdered under circumstances that have shocked the community and raised concerns about safety and security in the region. His untimely death has prompted widespread media coverage and public outcry, highlighting the need for swift action from law enforcement agencies.

The DCI’s announcement comes as part of their commitment to solving this high-profile case and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. The agency is appealing directly to Aroko, urging him to surrender voluntarily at the nearest police station. This call for surrender not only emphasizes the seriousness of the situation but also reflects an effort to resolve the matter peacefully.

The murder of Hon. Ong’ondo Were has left many in disbelief and mourning. Community leaders and citizens alike are calling for justice, demanding that law enforcement take all necessary measures to apprehend those involved in this heinous act. The DCI’s proactive approach in issuing a WANTED alert is seen as a crucial step towards restoring public confidence in safety measures and law enforcement efficacy.

As investigations continue, authorities are working diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident. The cooperation of the public will be vital in locating Philip Nahashon Aroko and ensuring that justice is served.

The DCI’s WANTED alert serves as a critical reminder of the ongoing fight against crime and violence within communities. As they seek assistance from the public, it is imperative that anyone with information regarding Aroko’s whereabouts steps forward without delay.

Philip Nahashon Aroko is urged to surrender immediately to any police station as investigations into Hon. Charles Ong’ondo Were’s murder continue.