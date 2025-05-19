Connect with us

News

DCI Launches Investigation After Chaos During EACC’s Raid at Natembeya’s Home





FotoJet (17)

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into the chaos witnessed on Monday when EACC detectives raided Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s home in Kitale.

In a statement, DCI said EACC officers were acting on duly obtained search warrants to investigate allegations of irregular procurement and fictitious payments amounting to KSh 1.4 billion when they were disrupted by a hostile group of individuals that forcibly entered the premises.

DCi noted that during the chaos, five EACC vehicles were damaged, and items and other valuables were stolen from the vehicles.

“The search at Governor Natembeya’s residence was conducted in the presence of family members, the county attorney, and legal representatives. However, the operation was disrupted when a hostile group of individuals forcibly entered the premises.

“Overpowering the security personnel assigned to safeguard the operation, the group unleashed chaos, maliciously damaging five EACC vehicles and stealing seized items and other valuables from the vehicles,” DCI stated.

GrUs0 wXcAEcnbV

The investigative agency condemned the act, saying it is a blatant attempt to undermine the rule of law and obstruct justice.

“The DCI has launched investigations to identify and bring to book the perpetrators behind this attack,” the DCI added.

Natembeya’s home was raided on Monday as EACC revealed that they were investigating the county boss and other county officials over the embezzlement of public money.

The governor is accused of influencing the award of the tenders and also getting kickbacks from those companies that won the tenders.

The projects include the rehabilitation and modernisation of Kenyatta Stadium, the construction of the Trans-Nzoia County headquarters offices, and the construction of Tom Mboya Hospital.

The Commission is also probing allegations of money laundering and accumulation of unexplained wealth by senior county officials, suspected to be part of a broader scheme to conceal the proceeds of crime.

Also Read: Governor Natembeya Arrested Over Embezzlement of Ksh1.4 Billion

In this article:
