DCI Launches Investigation into the Assassination of Lawyer Matthew Kyalo

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the gruesome murder of Nairobi city lawyer Kyalo Mbobu.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCI said that a team of detectives was dispatched to the scene under the supervision of Nairobi area commanders after the incident was reported.

After securing the scene, detectives from the DCI Homicide Bureau, supported by experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, carefully examined the scene and collected critical evidence essential to the investigation.

“The DCI is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous act are brought to justice. Our investigators are employing all available resources and expertise to piece together the events surrounding this incident,” DCI stated.

The agency appealed for public calm and cooperation during the investigation period, emphasizing their determination to deliver justice for the slain lawyer and his bereaved family.

“We appeal for calm during this challenging time and request the public’s cooperation as we work to resolve this case. We are determined to provide the justice that Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu and his loved ones deserve,” DCI stated.

Further, DCI called on Kenyans with information that could assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station.

“We further appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigations to report to the nearest police station, #FichuaKwaDCI toll free number 0800 722 203 or forward the information confidentially to the DCI through WhatsApp number 0709 570 000,” DCI added.

Mbobu was gunned down on Tuesday evening while stuck in traffic along Magadi Road in Nairobi.

According to witnesses and police reports, the assailants riding on a motorcycle pulled up to his car and opened fire. The vehicle’s windshield was shattered during the attack, with the gunmen firing at least three shots, fatally wounding the lawyer.