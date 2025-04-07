DCI Launches Investigations After Attack on Gachagua During Church Service

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations after chaos that erupted on Sunday during a church Service at PCEA Kasarani attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Monday, DCI said the chaos started after a large group of individuals arrived on motorcycles shortly after the political entourage.

“According to local authorities, over a hundred motorcycles ferrying two to three pillion passengers arrived at the church venue from Kangundo Road, right behind the former DP entourage, who allegedly started causing commotion in the church, demanding money from the politicians,” read the statement in part.

DCI noted that police officers at Mwiki Police Station heard gunshots at the church grounds, and were mobilised to repulse the goons, who retreated, and normalcy returned.

Several of the goons were arrested and detained alongside 10 abandoned motorcycles at the Mwiki station.

“So far, it has been established that the gunshots heard at the church were fired by the VIP security personnel and civilian licensed firearm holders in their bid to protect the leaders from the rowdy group, which was already causing damage to parked cars and other church property,” DCI stated.

Further, DCI said that the Mwiki police command was not notified of the planned function, which included political leaders, and therefore and hence no advance security measures were deployed.

Gachagua, while speaking during the church service, faulted the government for allegedly planning to disrupt the service.

“I don’t understand why goons were sent to attack us during a church service. I don’t want to speak much right now because I have an interview tomorrow and I have things to say,” the former DP said.

Also Read: Gachagua Alleges Gov’ts Plan To Postpone 2027 Eelections