DCI Launches Investigations Into Attack on Senator Osotsi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a violent attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at a restaurant in Kisumu.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 8, DCI strongly condemned the incident which occurred at Java House Western Mall.

The investigative agency extended its well-wishes to the Vihiga legislator, expressing hope for his swift and full recovery.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) strongly condemns the brazen and cowardly attack on Vihiga Senator Hon. Godfrey Osotsi that occurred at Java Hotel-Western Mall, Kisumu.

“We wish the Senator a swift and full recovery. Our thoughts are also with his family members and the people of Vihiga County following this unfortunate incident,” DCI stated.

The agency said the motive behind the assault remains unclear, but its detectives are actively pursuing critical leads.

DCI noted that investigators have already conducted a detailed forensic review of CCTV footage obtained from the scene, which is expected to play a key role in identifying the perpetrators.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm, refrain from speculation, and allow investigations to proceed without interference.

“The DCI is fully committed to getting to the bottom of this matter and will ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. Members of the public will be kept informed as investigations progress,” the agency added.

Senator Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday morning at a Java restaurant in Kisumu, where he had met a friend and engaged with members of the public.

According to the Vihiga Senator’s Director of Communication, Derick Luvega, armed men manhandled Osotsi in the full glare of the public.

“It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling. They demanded to know why he is supporting one-term and not two-term,” Luvega stated.

Following the attack, Senator Osotsi was airlifted to Nairobi and rushed to the hospital to receive immediate medical care.

The attack raised outrage online, with leaders and concerned citizens calling for action against the perpetrators of the incident.