DCI Launches Investigations Into Death of Gospel Musician Rachel Wandeto

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Directorate have taken over investigations into the murder of gospel artist Rachel Wandeto, who died after suffering severe burn injuries.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, DCI said preliminary investigations indicate that Wandeto was attacked on the night of May 16, 2026, while heading home along 11th Street near Obama Road in Mwiki.

According to DCI, the gospel singer reportedly encountered a group of three men who assaulted her before dousing her with a flammable liquid and setting her on fire.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was on her way home when she encountered a group of three men along 11th Street near Obama Road.

“The assailants reportedly assaulted her, doused her with a flammable liquid, and then set her on fire before fleeing the scene,” read the statement in part.

Wandeto was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital with approximately 75 per cent burn injuries. However, she succumbed to her injuries on May 18 while undergoing treatment at the facility.

The investigative agency said detectives are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify all those involved in the heinous crime.

The DCI also conveyed condolences to the deceased’s family and friends and assured the public that the investigation would be conducted thoroughly and impartially.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased and assure the public and the bereaved family that investigations will be conducted thoroughly, impartially, and without fear or favour. Those found culpable will face the full force of the law,” DCI added.

This comes after President William Ruto mourned the death of Wandeto and extended his condolences to the family of Wandeto.

The Head of State also promised Wandetto’s family that the perpetrators behind the attack would face the full force of the law.

“May God grant the family and friends comfort, peace, and courage to bear the loss of Ms Rachel Wandetto. The criminals who attacked this hardworking and promising lady will be held to account, irrespective of their affiliation.

“Kenya has no place for political intolerance that suppresses free speech or association. This threatens our democratic stability,” Ruto said.