DCI Launches Investigations Into Fatal Shooting of Dr Victoria Mutiso

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

In a statement, the DCI said Dr Mutiso was shot dead on Wednesday, July 29, in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

The investigative agency expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, pledging to conduct a thorough, impartial and professional investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced investigations into the fatal shooting of Dr. Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, which occurred this morning, 29th July 2026, in Upper Hill area of Nairobi.

“The DCI conveys its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time,” read the statement in part.

DCI said police officers and detectives from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) unit responded immediately after receiving the report, securing and processing the scene.

The investigators recovered and documented forensic exhibits for analysis, interviewed witnesses and visited the medical facility where Dr. Mutiso had been taken following the shooting.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the doctor had requested an Uber ride for transport shortly before she sustained fatal gunshot injuries under circumstances that remain under active investigation.

The DCI said a team of homicide detectives from its headquarters, supported by forensic experts, has since taken over the case.

“Detectives are pursuing all critical investigative leads, including following up on persons of investigative interest, to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all those responsible are identified and brought to justice,” DCI said.

Further, DCI appealed to members of the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information, warning that such information could interfere with ongoing investigations.

“As the investigation is ongoing, members of the public are urged to exercise restraint and refrain from speculation or the dissemination of unverified information, as this may prejudice the ongoing investigation,” the statement added.