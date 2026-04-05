DCI Launches Investigations Into Gachagua’s Remarks

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced it is reviewing Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sensational remarks during a church service on Sunday in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

In a statement, the investigative agency said it would review the full remarks, including those delivered in Gikuyu, to determine whether they may amount to offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and the Penal Code.

DCI noted that it is assessing possible violations related to hate speech, ethnic contempt, and incitement.

The agency warned that it would take appropriate action against Gachagua if any laws were found to have been breached, regardless of the individual’s status.

“The DCI is actively reviewing the full utterances made by Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, particularly those delivered in the Gikuyu language. We are assessing whether any of these statements may constitute offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, or any other relevant provisions of the Penal Code, including those relating to hate speech, ethnic contempt and incitement.

“The DCI will not hesitate to take appropriate action where the law has been broken, irrespective of the status or position of any individual,” the statement read.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that the arrest of three officers in connection with the petroleum scandal is driven by a business dispute arising from a G-to-G government oil deal and Senior Oil Chiefs.

Gachagua also claimed that Ksh500 million recovered from the officials’ homes was surrendered to President William Ruto.

“The claims he made concerning recoveries and exhibits in regard to the ongoing probe into the suspected irregular procurement of fuel cargo by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum lack any factual or evidentiary basis and are clearly intended to undermine public confidence in a key national law enforcement institution,” DCI added.