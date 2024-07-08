Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Launches Investigations On 92-Year-Old Man Who Claimed To Purchase Gun That Killed Tom Mboya

By

Published

dci 1706765055

DCI detectives

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations after a  92-year-old man confessed to buying a gun that was used to assassinate Tom Mboya.

In a statement via X on Monday, DCI said necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

“The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been drawn to an article in the Saturday Nation dated July 6th, 2024. The article reports that a 92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Tom Mboya, a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister, and statesman.

“The DCI has initiated an investigation and necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete,” said the DCI.

The statement comes after Ndwiga Kathamba from Runyenjes, Embu County told the Nation Newspaper that he was among three men, whom he did not name, who he claimed were approached with the mission of killing Tom Mboya.

Screenshot 20240706 131409 Faceb

The 92-year-old alleged that the plot to eliminate Mboya was hatched by a powerful clique of high-ranking government officials from Kiambu considered very close to the powers that be at the time.

Further, he claimed that the guns were purchased outside of the country to avoid being traced if a ballistic investigation was done.

“They organized how this man would be killed, but I was not told where the instructions came from. When they organized how to kill Mboya, I organized how I was going to escape and go home so that when he was shot, I was not there. I am the one who went for the guns at the Somali border,” Muruathika revealed.

Mboya was assassinated on July 5, 1969, in broad daylight in Nairobi’s central business district.

Also Read: Suspected Violent Robber Arrested As DCI Seizes Illegal Firearm

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020