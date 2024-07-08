DCI Launches Investigations On 92-Year-Old Man Who Claimed To Purchase Gun That Killed Tom Mboya

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations after a 92-year-old man confessed to buying a gun that was used to assassinate Tom Mboya.

In a statement via X on Monday, DCI said necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete.

“The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been drawn to an article in the Saturday Nation dated July 6th, 2024. The article reports that a 92-year-old man purchased the pistol that was used in the killing of Tom Mboya, a trade unionist, educator, Pan-Africanist, author, former minister, and statesman.

“The DCI has initiated an investigation and necessary action will be taken once the investigation is complete,” said the DCI.

The statement comes after Ndwiga Kathamba from Runyenjes, Embu County told the Nation Newspaper that he was among three men, whom he did not name, who he claimed were approached with the mission of killing Tom Mboya.

The 92-year-old alleged that the plot to eliminate Mboya was hatched by a powerful clique of high-ranking government officials from Kiambu considered very close to the powers that be at the time.

Further, he claimed that the guns were purchased outside of the country to avoid being traced if a ballistic investigation was done.

“They organized how this man would be killed, but I was not told where the instructions came from. When they organized how to kill Mboya, I organized how I was going to escape and go home so that when he was shot, I was not there. I am the one who went for the guns at the Somali border,” Muruathika revealed.

Mboya was assassinated on July 5, 1969, in broad daylight in Nairobi’s central business district.

