DCI Nabs Key Suspect in Kitengela Hospital Attack During Saba Saba Protests

Kenyan detectives have arrested the key suspect behind the invasion and destruction of property at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that Elvis Otieno Owino was identified through detailed review of CCTV footage from the hospital, which captured him actively participating in the attack.

According to authorities, Owino was part of a group that stormed the facility during the height of the nationwide demonstrations. The incident, which drew widespread public outrage, occurred while medical staff were conducting a Caesarean section on a pregnant woman an act that not only disrupted essential health services but also endangered the lives of both mother and child.

Following his arrest on July 11, Owino led detectives to his rented residence in Noonkopir, where a black marvin cap and grey jacket, seen in the CCTV footage, were recovered and preserved as key evidence. He is currently in custody, assisting police with ongoing investigations, while efforts intensify to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the attack.

Reports from the scene indicate that the mob vandalized parts of the hospital, lit a fire at the gate, and caused widespread panic among patients and healthcare workers. The Kenyan National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) condemned the incident in the strongest terms, labeling it as “barbaric and senseless.”

KNUMLO Secretary General Pius Nyakundi stated, “When you attack a hospital, you’re not just targeting the state , you’re attacking the very lifeline of your own community.” He and other union leaders have since issued stern warnings, threatening to withdraw services from public health facilities unless the government provides solid assurances for the safety of medical personnel.

DCI has called on members of the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of other suspects, reaffirming the government’s commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding frontline healthcare workers.