Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Nabs Suspected Trafficker With Bhang Worth Ksh 11 Million

By

Published

DCI Gate 1712812599

Detectives From the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday, July 20 arrested a suspected drug trafficker with Bhang worth Sh 11 million.

In a statement, the DCI said the Anti-Narcotics Unit officers received a tip-off of the drug trafficking incident.

The officers conducted an operation along Samburu-Kinango Road and intercepted a Toyota Ipsum vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape but his co-driver was arrested by the ANU detectives.

“Acting on a tip-off, the detectives conducted an operation along Samburu-Kinango road where they laid an ambush at Mdomo centre, successfully intercepting a heavily laden Toyota Ipsum Reg. No. KBJ 679M.

“Realizing the magnitude of the trouble that lay ahead, the car driver jumped out and vanished into a nearby thicket. However, the co-driver and comrade in crime, Elisha Omondi, 32, wasn’t so lucky, as he was cornered and arrested,” the DCI statement read in part.

The detectives conducted a search in the vehicle and recovered seven green gunny sacks containing long khaki rolls of marijuana weighing 389.45 kgs with an estimated street value of Sh 11,683,500.

FotoJet (2)

The suspect was escorted to Mombasa Urban Police Station for processing while the recovered narcotics were kept in safe custody as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the detectives are pursuing the elusive driver of the vehicle who managed to escape the operation.

“The detectives are pursuing the elusive suspect and it is just a matter of time before he is smoked out of his bolthole,” DCI added.

Also Read: Prime Suspect in Mukuru kwa Njenga Murders Arraigned As DCI Arrests 2 Other Suspects

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020