DCI Nabs Suspected Trafficker With Bhang Worth Ksh 11 Million

Detectives From the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday, July 20 arrested a suspected drug trafficker with Bhang worth Sh 11 million.

In a statement, the DCI said the Anti-Narcotics Unit officers received a tip-off of the drug trafficking incident.

The officers conducted an operation along Samburu-Kinango Road and intercepted a Toyota Ipsum vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape but his co-driver was arrested by the ANU detectives.

“Acting on a tip-off, the detectives conducted an operation along Samburu-Kinango road where they laid an ambush at Mdomo centre, successfully intercepting a heavily laden Toyota Ipsum Reg. No. KBJ 679M.

“Realizing the magnitude of the trouble that lay ahead, the car driver jumped out and vanished into a nearby thicket. However, the co-driver and comrade in crime, Elisha Omondi, 32, wasn’t so lucky, as he was cornered and arrested,” the DCI statement read in part.

The detectives conducted a search in the vehicle and recovered seven green gunny sacks containing long khaki rolls of marijuana weighing 389.45 kgs with an estimated street value of Sh 11,683,500.

The suspect was escorted to Mombasa Urban Police Station for processing while the recovered narcotics were kept in safe custody as exhibit.

Meanwhile, the detectives are pursuing the elusive driver of the vehicle who managed to escape the operation.

“The detectives are pursuing the elusive suspect and it is just a matter of time before he is smoked out of his bolthole,” DCI added.

