DCI Offers Ksh1 Million Bounty for Kware Murder Suspect

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has offered a bounty of Ksh 1 million for information on the Kware murders prime suspect, Collins Jumaisi.

In a statement, DCI said Jumaisi, who escaped from police custody before he was scheduled to be charged in court, is still a wanted man.

“Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, the prime suspect in the monstrous killing of several women whose bodies and parts were retrieved from the Kware dumpsite in Nairobi, is still wanted by police. Jumaisi escaped from custody in August 2024, moments ahead of his arraignment for murder.

“The National Police Service hereby pledges a cash reward of Ksh 1 million to anyone who provides credible information that will assist in the re-arrest of the suspect,” read part of the statement.

Jumaisi escaped police custody at the Gigiri Police Station alongside 12 suspects on August 20, 2024, after cutting the wire mesh at the basking bay.

The suspect is accused of committing mass murders of 42 women, including his wife, following the discovery of bodies at the Kware dumpsite in August last year.

The bodies and body parts were stuffed inside plastic sacks and dumped in an abandoned quarry that had long been used as a waste site.

The authorities arrested Jumaisi on July 15, 2024, in connection with the killings. During subsequent searches, police reported recovering several incriminating items linked to him, including mobile phones and SIM cards believed to belong to victims, national identity cards, a machete, rubber gloves, rolls of tape, and nylon sacks similar to those used to wrap the remains.

This comes weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said security agencies are pursuing every lead to establish the whereabouts of Jumaisi.

“We expect that they be found, established where they are, dead or alive. It is of great concern,” Murkomen said.

“The Embakasi case has been among the most shocking in recent years, with dozens of women reported to have been targeted.

Also Read: Murkomen: Gachagua Must Face DCI Over Terror Claims Against Ruto