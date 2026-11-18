The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office in Kibera over allegations of demanding and receiving a Ksh 50,000 bribe.

In a statement, EACC said the officer, identified as PC Carrey Odhiambo Ongeng, allegedly demanded the money from a Kibera resident in exchange for recording a fraud complaint in the Occurrence Book (OB) and initiating investigations into the matter.

” The officer allegedly demanded the money from a Kibera resident as a condition for recording a fraud complaint in the Occurrence Book and initiating investigations,” EACC said.

The Commission said its investigators launched an operation following a complaint from the resident.

The officer was arrested at Kibera Police Station while allegedly receiving the money, according to the Commission.

“EACC investigators conducted an operation at Kibera Police Station, where the officer was arrested while allegedly receiving the money,” EACC said.

He was subsequently taken to EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing before being released on a cash bail of KSh 50,000 pending further investigations.

“EACC urges members of the public to report demands for bribes through its toll-free line 1551 or by email at [email protected]. Reporting such demands helps the Commission act against corruption and enhance access to public services,” the Commission added.

Elsewhere, EACC officers have a director of Geoflex Consultant Company Ltd and a staff member over an alleged demand for a Kes75,000 bribe to release title deeds to a landowner in Kajiado County.

Charles Ameso Okoth Angira and Annastacia Rokai were arrested on 17th November 2026 during an EACC operation at the company’s offices in Kajiado, after allegedly receiving the bribe.

The arrests followed a complaint received by the Commission on 14th October 2026. The complainant alleged that Angira had demanded the bribe despite all required title deed processing fees having been paid.