DCI Outlines Next Steps After Receiving SHA Fraud Files

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced it has received 1,188 fraud files from the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

In a statement on Monday, September 1, DCI said a multi-agency team has already commenced the review of the documents with the aim of expediting the probe, making arrests, and holding accountable all individuals involved in malfeasance.

“The DCI is in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies,and the DCI is committed to recovering all assets and other resources acquired through fraudulent means.

“The multi-agency team has commenced under the leadership of the DCI with a view to expeditiously reviewing all files, with a view to make arrests of all those who have been involved in any form of malfeasance,” DCI stated.

The directorate emphasized its commitment, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, to recover assets and resources acquired through fraudulent means.

“In collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the DCI is committed to recovering all assets and other resources acquired through fraudulent means. The updates will be kept informed of the progress of the investigations through regular updates,” the agency added.

DCI’s statement comes after Health CS Aden Duale announced that over 1,180 files detailing widespread fraudulent activities have been submitted to the DCI.

According to the DCI, the SHA files have been categorized into three groups: 24 facilities where evidence of fraud has already been established, 61 facilities still under investigation, and 105 facilities that had been closed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) but continued to hold contracts with the Authority.

