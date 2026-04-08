DCI Raids Secret Donkey Meat Syndicate Heading for Nairobi Markets

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have dismantled an illegal donkey meat syndicate in Makindu, Makueni County, in a swift intelligence-led operation that prevented contaminated meat from reaching Nairobi consumers.

The late-night raid, conducted in collaboration with officers from the Kenya Police Service and national government administrators, led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be orchestrating the illicit trade.

“In an intelligence-led operation, law enforcement officers from Makindu have dismantled a clandestine donkey slaughter syndicate that was moments away from feeding unsuspecting city dwellers ‘illegal steak’,” the DCI said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided a secluded homestead that had been converted into a makeshift slaughterhouse. Upon arrival, they found the suspects in the process of slaughtering donkeys under the cover of darkness.

Authorities reported that at least 20 donkeys had already been slaughtered, with the meat destined for distribution in Nairobi, particularly the Kamboo area. A vehicle suspected to have been used to transport the meat was also impounded at the scene.

The suspects, identified as Grace Mutile (47) and Bonface Mutunga (52), are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment. Several accomplices reportedly fled into nearby thickets as officers moved in, prompting an ongoing manhunt.

Crime scene investigators processed the site and collected key evidence, while veterinary and public health officials were deployed to ensure the seized meat does not enter the food chain.

Authorities have raised concern over the growing threat posed by illicit meat trade, warning that such operations expose the public to serious health risks. The DCI urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious slaughterhouses or meat vendors.

The latest bust comes amid a surge in similar cases across the country. In February, a joint operation involving police and the Kenya Wildlife Service led to the arrest of three individuals in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, where over one tonne of suspected zebra meat was recovered from a residential premises.

Experts and regulators have consistently warned that weak enforcement and underground supply chains continue to fuel the illegal meat trade, especially in urban markets.

As investigations continue, authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling such networks and safeguarding public health from unsafe and unregulated food sources.