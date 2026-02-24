DCI Recommends Murder Charges Over Fatal Kitengela Lounge Shooting

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has formally recommended murder and attempted murder charges against five individuals, including a senior detective, following a fatal shooting at C & M Lounge in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

In an official press statement dated February 24, 2026, and signed by J.K. Marete on behalf of the Director of Criminal Investigations, the agency confirmed that investigations into the January 25, 2026 incident have been concluded and the file forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Kajiado.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, during a brawl at the popular entertainment joint. The incident left Kevin Shepashina Maseli with fatal injuries and Joseph Kasio hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

According to the DCI, a team led by the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO) Isinya, working alongside Crime Scene Investigators, promptly secured and processed the scene.

“The crime scene was meticulously documented and key exhibits, including spent cartridges, were recovered and preserved for further forensic examination and police action,” the statement read.

On January 26, a specialized team from the National Forensic Laboratory comprising ballistics, imaging, acoustics, and crime scene experts conducted a detailed forensic examination. Additional evidence was gathered through review and analysis of available CCTV footage from the lounge and surrounding premises.

Further, three firearms surrendered by individuals under investigation were submitted for ballistic testing, and the corresponding forensic report was received by the investigative team. A total of eleven individuals recorded statements as part of the inquiry.

Upon completion of investigations, the SCCIO Isinya forwarded the duplicate investigation file, together with a comprehensive brief and recommendations, to the ODPP on February 2, 2026.

“The inquiry recommended that five (5) persons be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, and with attempted murder contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code, in respect of the late Kevin Shepashina Maseli and Joseph Kasio,” the DCI stated.

Maseli later succumbed to his injuries on February 1, 2026, after being transferred from Kajiado Referral Hospital to Metropolitan Hospital. Medical reports indicated he sustained two gunshot wounds, including one that caused severe internal injuries.

The involvement of a senior detective among the suspects has drawn public scrutiny. However, the DCI reiterated its commitment to accountability, stating that it remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and ensuring all perpetrators of serious crimes are held fully accountable through due process.

The agency now awaits guidance from the ODPP before initiating formal court proceedings.