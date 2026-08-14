DCI Rescues 2 Indian Nationals Who Were Kidnapped At JKIA

Two Indian nationals who were allegedly kidnapped shortly after arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been rescued

In a statement on Friday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was conducted by detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) following intelligence-led investigations.

The two victims, identified as Sandeep Sandeep and Ishwar Singh, arrived at JKIA on August 10, 2026, and were cleared by Immigration at around 2:50 p.m.

According to investigators, the two walked out of the airport shortly after being cleared, where they were received by two men.

The four reportedly boarded a white Nissan Note and drove away from the airport.

“The two victims, identified as Sandeep Sandeep and Ishwar Singh, arrived at JKIA on August 10, 2026, and were cleared through Immigration at about 2:50 pm.

“Investigations established that shortly after being cleared, the two walked out of the airport and were received by two men. The four then boarded a white Nissan Note and drove away,” DCI stated.

Detectives, acting on crucial leads, subsequently traced the group to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South, where they conducted a search.

The detectives found the two missing Indian nationals inside one of the bedrooms, bound at their hands and legs and visibly distressed.

Three Pakistani nationals found inside the house were immediately arrested. They were identified as Shahzad Haroon, Tariq Muhammad Muneeb and Hassan Waqar.

Investigations established that the suspects had allegedly contacted the victims’ family members in India through WhatsApp, demanding a ransom of USD32,000 in exchange for their release.

During the operation, detectives also recovered the victims’ mobile phones, which had reportedly been hidden in a bush approximately two kilometres from the house.

The three suspects remain in police custody and are being processed for arraignment as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains resolute in protecting all persons within Kenya’s borders and will continue to pursue individuals involved in kidnapping, ransom-related crimes and other serious offences,” DCI added.