Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Reveals What Killed Gichugu Returning Officer 

By

Published

fd59ec641fcf698f

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation DCI has dismissed rumours that IEBC returning officer for Gichugu constituency Geoffrey Gitobu might have been killed. 

Laikipia County DCI boss Onesmus Towett has revealed that Gitobu’s death was reported as a sudden death as he collapsed in town before being taken to hospital where he died. 

“We have received a report that IEBC official has been murdered, which is not the position.” Towett said.

He also refuted the claim that Gitobu’s death could have been the result of his engagement with the elections. He explained that Gitobu had not yet completed his IEBC duties because the elections he was to observe had been postponed until August 29.

He has advised the general public, the media, and lawmakers to refrain from spreading rumors about Gitobu’s death.

He stated nonetheless that the investigations to find out what killed Gitobu are still going on. He said the cause of Gitobu’s death will be determined by a postmortem on his body tomorrow, therefore everyone should wait until then to learn the truth.

IMG 20220823 WA0001

Gitobu’s mysterious death made the headlines yesterday after netizens linked it to the current political temperatures. 

On August 10 Gitobu allowed the re-tallying of Kirinyaga gubernatorial results in Gichugu constituency following a standoff over allegations of vote manipulation from Independent candidate Wangui Ngirici.

Former IEBC commissioner Roslyn Akombe who fled the country out of concern for her safety back in 2017, has sent her condolences to Gitobu’s family. Akombe, who was grieved by Gitobu’s passing, argued that the assassinations of IEBC officials needed to stop.

Gitobu’s death comes barely a week since Embakasi East returning officer Daniel Musyoka was found dead after going missing for three days. The police have not yet found the murderers because the inquiry into Musyoka’s death is still open. 

Also Read: Embakasi East Returning Officer Who Went Missing Found Dead

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020