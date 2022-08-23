DCI Reveals What Killed Gichugu Returning Officer 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation DCI has dismissed rumours that IEBC returning officer for Gichugu constituency Geoffrey Gitobu might have been killed.

Laikipia County DCI boss Onesmus Towett has revealed that Gitobu’s death was reported as a sudden death as he collapsed in town before being taken to hospital where he died.

“We have received a report that IEBC official has been murdered, which is not the position.” Towett said.

He also refuted the claim that Gitobu’s death could have been the result of his engagement with the elections. He explained that Gitobu had not yet completed his IEBC duties because the elections he was to observe had been postponed until August 29.

He has advised the general public, the media, and lawmakers to refrain from spreading rumors about Gitobu’s death.

He stated nonetheless that the investigations to find out what killed Gitobu are still going on. He said the cause of Gitobu’s death will be determined by a postmortem on his body tomorrow, therefore everyone should wait until then to learn the truth.

Gitobu’s mysterious death made the headlines yesterday after netizens linked it to the current political temperatures.

On August 10 Gitobu allowed the re-tallying of Kirinyaga gubernatorial results in Gichugu constituency following a standoff over allegations of vote manipulation from Independent candidate Wangui Ngirici.

Former IEBC commissioner Roslyn Akombe who fled the country out of concern for her safety back in 2017, has sent her condolences to Gitobu’s family. Akombe, who was grieved by Gitobu’s passing, argued that the assassinations of IEBC officials needed to stop.

Gitobu’s death comes barely a week since Embakasi East returning officer Daniel Musyoka was found dead after going missing for three days. The police have not yet found the murderers because the inquiry into Musyoka’s death is still open.

Also Read: Embakasi East Returning Officer Who Went Missing Found Dead