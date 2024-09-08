Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Seizes 17.5 Kgs Of Bhang Concealed Under Bunches Of Bananas

By

Published

dci 1706765055

DCI detectives

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has seized 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing 17.5 kilograms.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said a suspected drug trafficker was attempting to ship the package from Siaya to Mombasa County.

The suspect had packed 245 rolls of the foregoing substance under bunches of raw bananas to give the impression he was only transporting foodstuff.

“Using a nylon sack to conceal his cargo, the trafficker’s plan seemed foolproof. However, as the package was being inspected at the booking office, the trafficker vanished into thin air, setting off alarm bells for the vigilant attendant,” the DCI report read in part.

GW7brcjXgAA0py6

The booking office attendant suspected the package and alerted the police who inspected the luggage and came across the rolls weighing 17.5 kilograms.

“Sensing something fishy, the attendant alerted the police, and a swift response was mounted. Upon opening the sack, the officers were greeted by a surprising sight a layer of raw bananas. But beneath the bananas lay a whopping 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing 17.5 kilograms,” DCI stated.

The seized narcotics were swiftly taken to the safe confines of Siaya Police Station, as a pursuit for the elusive trafficker is currently underway.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirms its commitment to the war against trafficking in narcotics, as it strives to stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving tactics of these cunning individuals,” the investigative agency added.

Also Read: 2 Suspects Arrested After Attempting To Bribe DCI Officers

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020