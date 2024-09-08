DCI Seizes 17.5 Kgs Of Bhang Concealed Under Bunches Of Bananas

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has seized 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing 17.5 kilograms.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said a suspected drug trafficker was attempting to ship the package from Siaya to Mombasa County.

The suspect had packed 245 rolls of the foregoing substance under bunches of raw bananas to give the impression he was only transporting foodstuff.

“Using a nylon sack to conceal his cargo, the trafficker’s plan seemed foolproof. However, as the package was being inspected at the booking office, the trafficker vanished into thin air, setting off alarm bells for the vigilant attendant,” the DCI report read in part.

The booking office attendant suspected the package and alerted the police who inspected the luggage and came across the rolls weighing 17.5 kilograms.

“Sensing something fishy, the attendant alerted the police, and a swift response was mounted. Upon opening the sack, the officers were greeted by a surprising sight a layer of raw bananas. But beneath the bananas lay a whopping 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing 17.5 kilograms,” DCI stated.

The seized narcotics were swiftly taken to the safe confines of Siaya Police Station, as a pursuit for the elusive trafficker is currently underway.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirms its commitment to the war against trafficking in narcotics, as it strives to stay one step ahead of the ever-evolving tactics of these cunning individuals,” the investigative agency added.

Also Read: 2 Suspects Arrested After Attempting To Bribe DCI Officers