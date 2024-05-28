DCI Seizes 205kgs Of Bhang Worth Sh6.2M

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and recovered 205 kilograms of bhang.

In a statement, DCI said ANU & OSU detectives conducted an operation at Komarock Phase 2 estate on Sunday night.

The sleuths found 41 bales of bhang stashed in gunny bags in a house belonging to Alah Mohamed Kala.

According to the DCI, the suspect was taken to police custody as a suspect in drug trafficking.

“In the latest operation conducted by a joint team of ANU & OSU detectives at Komarock Phase 2 estate last night, 41 bales of bhang stashed in gunny bags were seized from Hse No. 228 belonging to Alah Mohamed Kala, who was also taken to custody as a suspect of trafficking,” DCI stated.

The 41 bales of bhang were found to weigh 205 kg with an estimated street value of Sh 6.2 million and were seized as exhibits alongside a Toyota Noah.

“The seizure weighing 205kg estimated at a street value of Sh6.2 million was processed and marked as exhibit, alongside a Toyota Noah Reg. No. KBL 186E believed to be a proceed of the illegal trade,” DCI added.

The detectives are pursuing Kala’s accomplices as he is being interrogated before being arraigned in court.

The DCI has been conducting a nationwide operation on illegal dealings and narcotics that have seen scores rounded up and tons of hard drugs including Bhang, Cocaine, Heroin, and other club drugs seized.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, DCI apprehended Ferdinand Wanjero, 29, and Daniel Juma Mwadimwa, 26, after members of the public reported suspicious activity.

The two men were seen at the busy Busia bus station preparing to board a Climax bus bound for Nairobi, carrying backpacks that aroused suspicion.

“Anti-narcotics officers responded swiftly and managed to arrest the two, and upon thorough search discovered the 12kg of cannabis sativa with an approximate street value of Sh360,000. Legal processes have been initiated against the duo,” the DCI’s stated.

