DCI Sends Appeal To Kenyans Over Suspects Behind Murder Of Campell Scott

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to Kenyans to help with information that will lead to the arrest of three suspects linked to the death of Campbell Scott, a British National.

In a statement on Friday, DCI said the three suspects Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa went into hiding after killing and dumping the body of the Briton in Makongo Forest Makueni County.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is calling upon members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of three murder suspects whose photographs are displayed below. The suspects are linked to the brutal murder of 58-year-old Briton, Campbell Scott, whose partially decomposed body was found on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County. Scott had arrived in the country just days earlier to attend a business conference,” the statement read in part.

DCI urged members of the public who know the whereabouts of the trio to report to the nearest police station or contact the DCI hotline number.

“Would you happen to know their whereabouts? Do you have any information that could help expedite their arrest? Please contact our toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 at any time to report anonymously, or report to any police station near you,” DCI stated.

Scott was found dead in Makueni County, his body, wrapped in a sack, in Makongo Forest—about 96 kilometres from where he was last seen.

Initial police investigations indicated that the businessman, last seen on February 17 at a conference in Westlands, may have been either struck with a blunt object or strangled.

So far two suspects have been arrested and arraigned in connection to the Briton’s murder. Earlier this week the high court ruled two suspects in the murder inquiry can be held for 21 days for further police investigations.