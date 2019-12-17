Connect with us
 

News

DCI Summon King Kaka Over Wajinga Nyinyi Song

Avatar

Published

14 seconds ago

on

IMG 20191217 113229
King Kaka

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have summoned rapper King Kaka.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the artist confirmed that he is to avail himself at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The musician did not reveal whether the summons have anything to do with his controversial hit song Wajinga Nyinyi.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, said Kenyans of goodwill will accompany King Kaka to DCI headquarters.

Blogger Dennis Itumbi advised DCI to stop interfering with civil matters.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked King Kaka to delete the song or face her in court.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News