DCI Summon King Kaka Over Wajinga Nyinyi Song

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have summoned rapper King Kaka.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the artist confirmed that he is to avail himself at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The musician did not reveal whether the summons have anything to do with his controversial hit song Wajinga Nyinyi.

I have just been summoned by The CID. — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) December 17, 2019

Activist Boniface Mwangi, said Kenyans of goodwill will accompany King Kaka to DCI headquarters.

I have spoken to @RabbitTheKing and he informs me that @DCI_Kenya have summoned him. His friends, fellow artistes and Kenyans of goodwill are joining him at DCI Headquarters, Kiambu Road, at 12pm. If you're able to join us, see you there. #IstandWithKingKaka #WaiguruSuesKingKaka pic.twitter.com/XWxpySBcOC — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 17, 2019

Blogger Dennis Itumbi advised DCI to stop interfering with civil matters.

Dear @DCI_Kenya, let Civil matters remain in the Civil Court. Attempting to criminalize the Creative Economy, is losing the plot. But as usual, Publicity Hungry. This is how Revolutions are sparked.Before your summons, it was just a tweet here and a retweet there..#WajingaNyinyi https://t.co/0T2CD5QMfT — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) December 17, 2019

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked King Kaka to delete the song or face her in court.