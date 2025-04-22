Connect with us

News

DCI Takes Over Investigations Into Organ Trafficking At Mediheal Hospital

By

Published

DCI Gate 1712812599

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over investigations into allegations of human organ trafficking at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement on Tuesday, DCI announced that the investigations will be carried out by its Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU).

DCI explained that the unit will consolidate all evidence and testimonies that had already been reported to various regional offices.

“The Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) of the DCI has taken over for investigation, the case where Mediheal Hospital is implicated in the trafficking of human organs harvested at its Fertility and Transplant Centre in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.

“Whereas a number of such cases have been reported at various police stations and DCI offices across the North Rift region, TOCU takes over to harmonize all reports and statements previously recorded, record fresh statements from victims, suspects and anyone with relevant information, as well as employ forensic analysis for a painstaking probe,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, DCI urged any individuals with relevant information about the matter to come forward and record their statements.

“Any persons (victims or otherwise) who may have information that could help in the highlighted matter are, therefore, called upon to record their statements with the Head of TOCU at the offices held at DCI Headquarters, Block B,” DCI added.

This comes days after President William Ruto suspended Kenya BioVax Institute Chairperson Dr. Swarup Mishra, who is the owner of Mediheal Hospital.

In a statement dated Friday, April 18, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the suspension of Mishra follows a series of investigations over unethical activities involving the recent cases of organ trafficking.

Hussein noted that the suspension will remain in place until investigations into organ trafficking allegations at Mediheal Hospital are concluded.

“President William Ruto has today suspended, with immediate effect, Dr Swarup Mishra as chair of the Kenya BioVax Institute.

“The suspension shall remain in force pending the outcome of investigations into serious allegations of unethical and illegal activities involving kidney transplant procedures at Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre in Eldoret,” the statement read.

