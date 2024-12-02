Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

DCI Warns Land Owners Over Land Cartels Issuing Fake Title Deeds

By

Published

DCI Gate 1712812599

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has warned land owners over a criminal syndicate targeting parcels of land to obtain huge sums of money.

In a statement, DCI said the land cartels mainly target land owners entering into joint ventures with developers.

“We wish to caution land owners especially those in upscale suburbs of an organized criminal ring that is targeting their parcels of land with a view to obtain hefty sums of money using forged documents. To lower the risk of early detection and go whole hog with their fraudulence, the cartel’s main target are the land owners entering into joint ventures with developers,” read the statement in part.

Dci noted that the criminal enterprise sets in at a time when developers are approaching individuals with underdeveloped parcels of land, where the two parties agree on profitable terms for the development of the land.

“More often than not, the agreement will require the land owner to obtain certificates of lease, which has become the soft spot for the fraudsters,” DCI stated.

In one recent incident involving a Pumwani-based resident, a victim could have lost his two parcels of land had a keen developer not sought the services of a thorough city advocate.

The victim, however, lost Sh 553,550 to the cartel that posed as staff at the Nairobi County Lands Registry.

One suspect, Lawrence Martin Ochieng, who approached the victim with a promise to get him certificates of a lease for both parcels of land was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts on Monday after his gang issued the victim with forged documents and obtained the stated amount of money.

“Notably, most of the suspects implicated in the case are renowned gold scammers, who have taken a break from that field and are testing the waters on this illicit venture. Luckily, they have been identified and the DCI Operations team is hot on their heels,” DCI added.

The agency cautioned land owners to ensure due diligence whenever dealing with any land-related matters, given the emotive nature of land issues that often trigger regrettable consequences.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021