DCP Calls For CS Murkomen’s Resignation After Utumishi Girls Domitory Fire

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has demanded the resignation of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen following the Utumishi Girls Academy fire that left 16 students dead and 79 others injured.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, May 28, DCP Secretary General John Methu blamed CS Murkomen for failing in disaster preparedness and response.

The Nyandarua Senator claimed that CS Murkomen was informed of the fire at around 2:00 am, but did not respond urgently.

“We are adequately aware that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, was informed of the fire tragedy at 2:00 am last night, but he could not marshal government machinery and drive a distance of one and a half hours,” Methu claimed.

“A Cabinet Secretary who is an epitome of failure, Kipchumba Murkomen, must take responsibility. Kenya deserves better,” he added.

Methu also raised concern over the structure of disaster management in the country, accusing the government of shifting critical responsibilities from institutions to individuals.

“Where is the National Disaster Response Committee, including all the key stakeholders, that was appointed in the year 2023 and put under the office of the Deputy President?” the DCP SG questioned.

The Nyanadura Senator called on the National Assembly to censure the Education CS Julius Ogamba and for CS Murkomen to resign following the Utumishi Girls tragedy.

“We call for the immediate censure of the Cabinet Secretary for Education and the resignation of the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen, for the deaths of our children at Utumishi Academy,” he concluded.

The Utumishi Girls Academy fire incident broke out on Thursday at Around 12:45 AM.

Speaking to the press, CS Ogamba said 16 students died during the fire incident, while 79 others sustained injuries.

The Education CS noted that 71 of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital, while 7 others are still admitted at the facility.

“Out of that number of 808, we have 16 fatalities whose identities will be identified, and the process of accounting will be taking place with our investigators. It is an unfortunate incident,” CS Ogamba said.