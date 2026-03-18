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DCP Party Clarifies Claims of Gachagua Being Involved in Murder of Maureen Kinyua

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has refuted claims linking former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the death of blogger Maureen Gathigia Kinyua.

In a press statement on Wednesday, March 18, DCP said Kinyua died on May 24, 2019, following a hit-and-run incident in Mathira, Nyeri County.

The Gachagua-led party emphasized that findings by investigators classified the incident as a traffic accident, with no evidence of foul play or murder.

“Popular blogger and social media personality Maureen Gathigia Kinyua tragically passed away on May 24, 2019, in a road traffic accident near Sagana Catholic Church in Mathira, Nyeri County.

“Investigations into the incident classified it as a hit-and-run, and there is no official evidence linking her death to murder or foul play,” the party stated.

DCP also noted that the driver involved in the accident, Jackson Ng’ang’a Njoria, was charged at the Karatina Law Courts with causing death by dangerous driving.

The suspect denied the charges and was later released on a bond of KSh150,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

“Court records and police investigations consistently indicate that the death resulted from a traffic accident rather than any deliberate criminal act,” DCP stated.

The party expressed concern over what it termed the spread of misinformation online, where some claims have suggested that Maureen’s death was a deliberate killing.

DCP described the allegations as baseless and unverified, warning that such narratives risk causing further distress to the deceased’s family and the public.

“Media experts and civil society leaders emphasize that public figures, including President William Ruto, should exercise caution and avoid making statements based on unverified claims.

“Accurate reporting is essential not only to uphold journalistic integrity but also to respect the family’s privacy and prevent the spread of rumors that can mislead the public,” the party added.

The clarification comes after President William Ruto accused Gachagua of allegedly impregnating a young girl before killing her.

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