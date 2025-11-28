DCP’s David Warui Secures Kariobangi North Ward Seat

David Wanyoike Warui, representing the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), has emerged victorious in the hotly contested Kariobangi North Ward by-election, securing 2,140 votes.

The win marks another significant milestone for DCP, following recent gains in other regions, and positions the party as a potential contender ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Independent candidate Kimanzi John Katua put up a strong challenge, coming in second with 1,891 votes. Michael Ouma Majua of ODM was third with 1,351 votes, while Njoka Julius Maina (UDA) and Peter Kariuki (Kanu) garnered 955 and 220 votes, respectively.

The by-election, triggered by the death of former MCA Joel Munuve, saw a low voter turnout despite 24,500 registered voters in the ward.



The election was not without its challenges, as allegations of voter bribery and intimidation surfaced. Warui, however, commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for conducting a transparent process, stating, “Some tried to interfere using goons and bribery, but these attempts failed. Let this serve as a reminder to all political players: winning must never involve intimidation or force”.

In his acceptance speech, Warui adopted a conciliatory tone, extending an olive branch to his rivals. “Politics is not enmity; life must continue. I ask my rivals to come and let us work together,” he urged, emphasizing unity for the betterment of Kariobangi residents.

He further described the victory as a defining moment for both Kariobangi North and the party’s national outlook, asserting, “When Nairobi speaks, the nation has spoken. This win is a statement of what we should expect in the 2027 General Election. My win means DCP will be a formidable force in the 2027 elections”.