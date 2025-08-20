Connect with us

News

Deadly Truck Collision on Makutano-Kenol Road Leaves Multiple Feared Dead

By

Published

Several people feared dead after two trucks collided head on along Makutano Kenol Highway
A horrific head-on collision between two heavy-duty trucks on the Makutano-Kenol highway has left several people feared dead. The tragic crash, which occurred on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, transpired when one lorry lost control, veered into oncoming traffic, and rammed into another truck before plunging into a nearby river.

According to eyewitness accounts and initial police assessments, a lorry traveling towards Makutano experienced an unknown mechanical failure or driver error, causing it to swerve violently across the median. It then slammed head-on into another truck, which was reportedly heading in the opposite direction. The sheer force of the impact was catastrophic, leading to the Makutano-bound lorry overturning and careening off the road, ultimately submerging itself in the adjacent river.

Emergency services, including local police and medical personnel, were deployed to manage the situation and initiate recovery efforts. The exact number of fatalities and injuries remains unconfirmed as rescue teams work tirelessly to access the submerged vehicle and assess the full extent of the damage.

“It was a truly terrifying sight,” recounted a local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, to reporters at the scene. “The sound of the crash was deafening, and then we saw the truck just disappear into the water. My heart goes out to everyone involved.”

Investigations are underway to determine the precise cause of the accident, including potential factors such as vehicle maintenance, driver fatigue, or road conditions.

Further updates are expected as more information becomes available from official sources.

