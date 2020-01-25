DEATH TAKES FIVE YOUNG LIVES

Cecilia Muthoni, Abigail Wangui and their cousin Peris Gathoni resided in Kinangop constituency, Nyandarua county. On Friday, January 24th 2020, the three young girls locked themselves in their house which was built from timber when a fire broke out.

Upon seeing the blazing fire, the neighbors rushed to their aid and tried to put the fire out. They manged to rescue the three girls who had sustained serious burnt injuries and rushed them to Naivasha Sub-county hospital but they succumbed to their injuries, drawing their final breath on the way to the health center.

County Police Commander,Gideon Ngumi, narrated the events to the Daily Nation. He said,” The children had locked themselves inside the timber house. Neighbors battled the fire and rescued the minors but they died at Naivasha Sub-county hospital. The fire erupted again and consumed the entire house.”No one knew what caused the fire.

Francis Kimema, governor of Nyandarua voiced out his shock on the incident and promised the two families to lend a hand with the arrangements of the burial.

In other news, two lives were claimed on Saturday morning, January 25th, in a road accident at Ngokomi area near Sulan Hamud town on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. The driver of a Nairobi-bound bus lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.

”The vehicle veered off the road before falling on one side, killing a 25 year old man and a one-year old baby,”Makueni county police commander, Joseph Ole Napeiyan narrated to the Standard. Their bodies were taken to Kilome mortuary.

Naipeyan further added that fourteen people manage to escape with sustained minor injuries while for of the passengers had incurred some serious injuries and are currently recuperating at Kilome hospital. No one knew what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.