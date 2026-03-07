Death Toll Rises to 25 as Floods Wreak Havoc in Kenya

The death toll in the number of people who perished following the devastating floods in the country has risen to 25.

In an update, the Government Spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura, said the casualties include 21 adults, 2 male children in Nairobi, and 2 male children in Kitui County.

“Currently, 25 Deaths have been reported, comprising 21 male adults, 2 male children in Nairobi, and 2 male children in Kitui County. We convey our sincere condolences to the affected families,” he stated.

Mwaura noted that the floods have affected urban and rural areas, with impacts reported in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Makueni, Nakuru, Migori, Murang’a, Bungoma, Kwale, Kirinyaga, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

In Nairobi, 3,500 households have been affected, while in Kisumu County, 381 households have been affected after the Sondu-Miriu River burst its banks.

He also mentioned that critical infrastructure has taken a heavy hit, with roads and bridges having been damaged in multiple counties.

“The government is assisting the displaced families by providing immediate relief through the state department for special programs and partners like Kenya Red Cross by providing temporary shelters in churches, schools, and neighboring homes; distribution of food and non-food items, and hygiene kits,” Mwaura added.

Mewnahile, President William Ruto has ordered the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team to help in the rescue and relief operations.

The President noted that the team will coordinate rescue efforts, support affected communities, and ensure that those in danger are moved to safer locations.

“To strengthen ongoing rescue and relief operations, I have directed the immediate deployment of a multi-agency emergency response team led by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, working closely with the Kenya Defence Forces and other emergency response agencies,” said Ruto.

He also ordered the immediate release and distribution of relief food from the national strategic reserves to families affected by the flooding.

The Head of State said that the government will cover hospital bills for those injured in the floods and currently receiving treatment in public health facilities.