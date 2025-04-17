Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Default Incoming?’ Ndindi Nyoro Warns Of Looming Debt Crisis

By

Published

ndindi nyoro

ndindi nyoro

Former Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Ndindi Nyoro has warned that Kenya will soon be forced to default on its loans.

Speaking during the annual budget review, the Kiharu Member of Parliament said the public debt, which is now estimated at Sh11 trillion, is spiraling out of control, and any move to renegotiate it could trigger even worse economic fallout.

“Any indication that we are going to default or are unable to service our loans is more catastrophic to our economy,” Nyoro said.

The country is already spending over a trillion shillings just to service loan interests, and the government is quietly reaching out to China for debt restructuring.

President William Ruto is set to travel to China at the end of April, with speculation rife that discussions about the country’s debt challenges could take place.

Kenya’s debt crisis is no longer just a theory, it’s a daily reality for millions. Prices continue to soar, taxes are suffocating the economy, businesses are grinding to a halt, and the government is still borrowing just to stay afloat.

Experts warn that if Kenya defaults its loans it will be in a more fragile position than Countries like Zambia and Ghana, which already defaulted because of a heavier debt load and higher interest payments.

Since President Ruto came to power, Kenya’s debt has gone up from Sh8.7 trillion to Sh11.02 trillion in just 937 days.

That means the government has been borrowing at the rate of 902 billion per year, 75.9 billion per month, and 2.48 billion every single day.

Meanwhile, Nyoro also admitted that the government’s move to increase taxes since 2022 has had the opposite effect by discouraging spending and investment, leading to even lower revenues.

“Increasing taxes to get more revenue is a fallacy. By increasing taxes, you distort economic decisions. If I was planning to buy a car, I would withhold that decision because the government is coming for my money. That means even the little revenue you would have gotten you won’t get it,” said Nyoro.

Also Read: Leaders Criticize Ruto Administration Over Butere Girls Incident During George Oduor’s Burial

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021