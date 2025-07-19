Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Del Monte Wins Land War Against Billionaire Peter Munga

By

Published

Kenyan Billionaire Peter Munga
Kenyan Billionaire Peter Munga

A ruling by the Environment and Land Court has paved the way for Del Monte Kenya to evict prominent billionaire Peter Munga from a disputed 75 acre parcel of land in Murang’a County.

The decision signals a significant development in a long-standing legal tussle over prime agricultural property, showcasing the complexities of land ownership and historical claims in Kenya.

The court’s judgment, delivered recently, sided with Del Monte, affirming their rights to the land. This ruling effectively ends Munga’s occupation of the contested acreage, which Del Monte asserts is important for its expansive pineapple farming operations.

Sources close to the proceedings indicate that the dispute revolved around the legitimacy of Munga’s claim versus Del Monte’s long-standing leasehold interests.

Del Monte, a major agricultural exporter, has consistently maintained that the land is integral to its production capacity and employment generation in the region.

The eviction order demonstrates the judiciary’s commitment to upholding property rights based on established legal frameworks.

While Munga’s legal team has yet to publicly comment on potential next steps, the ruling represents a clear victory for Del Monte in securing its operational footprint.

The company has been a significant contributor to Kenya’s economy through agricultural exports and employment for decades.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021