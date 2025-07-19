Del Monte Wins Land War Against Billionaire Peter Munga

A ruling by the Environment and Land Court has paved the way for Del Monte Kenya to evict prominent billionaire Peter Munga from a disputed 75 acre parcel of land in Murang’a County.

The decision signals a significant development in a long-standing legal tussle over prime agricultural property, showcasing the complexities of land ownership and historical claims in Kenya.

The court’s judgment, delivered recently, sided with Del Monte, affirming their rights to the land. This ruling effectively ends Munga’s occupation of the contested acreage, which Del Monte asserts is important for its expansive pineapple farming operations.

Sources close to the proceedings indicate that the dispute revolved around the legitimacy of Munga’s claim versus Del Monte’s long-standing leasehold interests.

Del Monte, a major agricultural exporter, has consistently maintained that the land is integral to its production capacity and employment generation in the region.

The eviction order demonstrates the judiciary’s commitment to upholding property rights based on established legal frameworks.

While Munga’s legal team has yet to publicly comment on potential next steps, the ruling represents a clear victory for Del Monte in securing its operational footprint.

The company has been a significant contributor to Kenya’s economy through agricultural exports and employment for decades.