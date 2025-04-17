Dennis Itumbi Apologises To Butere Girls Students For Being Teargassed During National Drama Festivals

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has apologized to Butere Girls High School drama students for being teargassed during the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru after they declined to perform their Echoes of War Play.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 16, Itumbi said the violence meted out on the high school students was unnecessary.

“Let me take this with the full honour of government and apologize to all the girls of Butere Girls who must be watching his conversation for the teargas that was meted out to them. I sincerely apologize to you, and with my apology comes the full force of government because I represent that sector of government of the creative economy,” said Itumbi.

He promised to hold talks with stakeholders and seek solutions to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“I promise you that I will sit back with my team and we will come back with remedies on what can be done. We’re sorry that we missed out on the most important and consequential act at the national level, which is what I know students worked so hard to get to,” he stated.

Itumbi also dismissed social media claims that the government was planning to transfer Butere Girls Principal and teachers following the fiasco.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy noted that the Principal is set to retire in two months, adding that the government would let her finish her tenure and retire peacefully.

“The principal, if my facts are correct, last time I checked, is retiring in two months. She has had an outstanding career; we will allow her to finish her call of duty,” Itumbi added.

Also Read: Gov’t Did Not Block Butere Girls From Performing- CS Ogamba