Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Dennis Itumbi Apologises To Butere Girls Students For Being Teargassed During National Drama Festivals

By

Published

Dennis Itumbi og image

Dennis Itumbi

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has apologized to Butere Girls High School drama students for being teargassed during the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru after they declined to perform their Echoes of War Play.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 16, Itumbi said the violence meted out on the high school students was unnecessary.

“Let me take this with the full honour of government and apologize to all the girls of Butere Girls who must be watching his conversation for the teargas that was meted out to them. I sincerely apologize to you, and with my apology comes the full force of government because I represent that sector of government of the creative economy,” said Itumbi.

He promised to hold talks with stakeholders and seek solutions to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“I promise you that I will sit back with my team and we will come back with remedies on what can be done. We’re sorry that we missed out on the most important and consequential act at the national level, which is what I know students worked so hard to get to,” he stated.

Itumbi also dismissed social media claims that the government was planning to transfer Butere Girls Principal and teachers following the fiasco.

The  Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy noted that the Principal is set to retire in two months, adding that the government would let her finish her tenure and retire peacefully.

“The principal, if my facts are correct, last time I checked, is retiring in two months. She has had an outstanding career; we will allow her to finish her call of duty,” Itumbi added.

Also Read: Gov’t Did Not Block Butere Girls From Performing- CS Ogamba

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021