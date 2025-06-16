Deputy IG Eliud Lagat Steps Aside Amid Probe Into Death of Albert Ojwang

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, has voluntarily stepped aside from his duties amid growing investigations into the mysterious death of Albert Ojwang, a social media influencer and teacher who died while in police custody.

Lagat made the announcement in a statement dated 16th June 2025, stating it was made “in good and conscious thought” of his responsibilities and the ongoing investigations.

His duties will now be performed by his deputy until the investigations are concluded. He pledged his full cooperation and support to investigating authorities and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

Ojwang’s death has ignited public outrage and controversy, prompting former Chief Justice David Maraga and civil society groups to call for Lagat’s arrest and trial.

Serious allegations that the deputy IG might have directly or indirectly contributed to the arrest, torture, and eventual death of Ojwang, who was taken into police custody following a defamation complaint against him, a complaint allegedly lodged by Lagat himself.

The controversy deepened after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed investigations were underway, following viral reports tying Lagat to deep-rooted police corruption and the killing of the young blogger.

Furthermore, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has detained Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam, Constable James Mukhwana, and civilians Gin Ammitou Abwao, Collins Karani Ireri, and Brian Mwaniki Njue – all suspected of participating in Ojwang’s abuse and death while in police custody.

This incident shows a growing crisis of police impunity and highlights the urgent need for reforms within the country’s security apparatus.

The temporary removal of Lagat from office signals a key first step toward delivering justice for Albert Ojwang and addressing deep-rooted police misconduct.