Deputy Inspector GeneraI Lagat’s Name at Center of Albert Ojwang’ Arrest

KDRTV News – Nairobi: The mysterious death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang while in police custody has ignited a national outcry, with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirming a pivotal detail: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat was the complainant who initiated Ojwang’s arrest. This revelation has intensified calls for Lagat’s immediate suspension and prosecution, as public anger mounts over the circumstances surrounding Ojwang’s demise at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Ojwang, a teacher and father, was apprehended in Homa Bay County on Friday, June 7, by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers. His arrest stemmed from a defamation complaint filed by DIG Lagat, who alleged Ojwang had tarnished his name on social media. Despite being arrested hundreds of kilometers away, Ojwang was transported to Nairobi, questioned, and booked at Central Police Station. Less than 24 hours after his arrest, he was found unconscious in his cell and pronounced dead upon arrival at Mbagathi Hospital.

The official police narrative, claiming Ojwang sustained fatal head injuries by “hitting his head severally against the wall inside the cell,” has been met with widespread skepticism . Human rights groups, political leaders, and Ojwang’s family furiously reject this account, citing injuries on his body inconsistent with the police report . The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also questioned the rationale behind transporting Ojwang such a long distance for a “false publication” charge, which is typically a misdemeanor .

In response to the escalating pressure, IG Kanja has interdicted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and all officers on duty at Central Police Station during the incident, pending a thorough investigation. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched its own probe, with Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan vowing transparency and justice for Ojwang’s family.

However, critics, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, argue that Lagat’s direct involvement necessitates his suspension to ensure an impartial investigation, alleging that Central and Kamukunji police stations operate as “new torture chambers” under his personal control. The case has reignited critical debates on police accountability, due process, and the protection of free speech in Kenya.

