Deputy President Kindiki Champions One-Kenya Development

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Saturday 7 June 2025, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki delivered electrifying call for unity and equitable growth, stressing that Kenya’s future depends on peaceful co-existence and fair distribution of development projects. He warned against divisive politics along tribal, religious, gender, or age lines, urging all leaders and citizens to stand as one.

“All communities must peacefully co-exist. We must protect the unity of Kenya by all means possible because this is the only country we have. There is no room for divisions along tribal, religion, gender or age,” Kindiki declared, underscoring unity as the bedrock for progress. At the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay, he praised the Ruto–Odinga rapprochement as a symbol of healing and inclusive governance.

Kindiki reaffirmed that “Every County, every Ward in this country will benefit from development projects that will improve the lives of the people.” In Machakos, 15 modern markets, thousands of affordable housing units, stalled roads revived, and 6,500 new electricity connections at a cost of Sh1.4 billion illustrate this commitment. He also emphasized support for Saccos, mama mboga vendors, boda boda riders, carpenters, and other grassroots entrepreneurs under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Recently, 46 Mt Kenya MPs publicly shifted allegiance from former DP Gachagua to Kindiki, citing development delays and pledging to channel stalled projects to completion. From Voi to Mariakani, locals are witnessing a renewed focus on fisheries, livestock, and the blue economy, expanding beyond traditional tea and coffee value chains.

DP Kindiki’s vision of national unity convoluted with inclusive development offers a compelling roadmap. By ensuring every region benefits, he aims to repay historical debts and secure shared prosperity for all Kenyans.