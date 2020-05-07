Deputy President Willim Ruto has refused to pick my calls and abandoned me claims Waititu

KDRTV-Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has said it been like hell on earth for him since he was ousted from his docket.

His close allies including the Deputy President William Ruto, have refused to pick his phone calls and answer his texts after several attempts.

He is wondering why his best friends who claimed to be at his side come rain or sunshine have now abandoned him at his hour of need.

Mr.Ferdinand Waititu is now a lone ranger who is nowadays seen in Nairobi streets walking alone and it seems no one is even bothered to know what he is doing in the city and it’s environs.

His troubles started when the senate sealed his fate as the county chief of Kiambu after a successful petition from the members of county assembly had accused him of mega corruption and inept leadership skills and consequently started losing friends in the aftermath.

It has been a very gruel-some ordeal trying to reach his close friends who have refused to answer his text messages and several phone calls.

He claims that they have even refused to give him an appointments in their offices, he has made attempts to personally go to their offices but they’ve not attended to him either telling him that they are busy or to come another day but they don’t honor the appointments.

So he has been left in the dark by his own friends who promised to stick with him but seemingly they’ve not kept their promises and he is now a lone ranger in the park.

