Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss and MPs Demand Koimburi’s Arrest Over Alleged Self-Abduction

By

Published

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Gladys Boss Shollei
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Gladys Boss Shollei

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Juja MP George Koimburi vanished after attending Sunday service in Mugutha, only to be found unconscious and stripped in a Jacaranda coffee plantation two days later. Initially treated at Plainsview Hospital, Ruiru, and then referred to Karen Hospital, Koimburi claimed he was abducted by two men who forced him into a silver Subaru Forester.

Investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General of Police tracked Koimburi’s movements and uncovered inconsistencies. Three suspects confessed to staging the abduction, detailing how they transferred the MP between a Subaru and a Honda CR-V, tore his clothes to simulate torture wounds, and even lodged a false report at Mugutha Police Station. Both vehicles were later recovered. Police have denied any official involvement in the abduction and insist on further questioning to uncover how Koimburi’s presence at the plantation was known.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has called for tougher laws against fake kidnappings, warning that staged abductions undermine genuine safety concerns. Within Parliament, tensions soared as Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah decried the scandal as “one of the saddest days for this House,” arguing that if proven false, Koimburi’s actions erode public confidence in the legislature.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss went further, accusing the MP of four offences: making a false statement (Penal Code section 66), providing false information to the police, causing a public disturbance, and inciting the public. “We are asking Juja MP George Koimburi to get out of Karen Hospital so that we can have him arrested and charged in court for the offence of self-abduction. The Privileges Committee of Parliament should have a hearing for him to show cause why he should not be suspended or removed as an MP,” she asserted.

MPs have also tabled motions urging the Speaker to convene the Privileges Committee to determine Koimburi’s fate. Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo warned that if the abduction is proven staged, the MP must face prosecution to deter similar stunts and protect real victims. Meanwhile, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo stressed the need for a conclusive and impartial probe, whether the claims point to genuine kidnapping or fabrication. Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has pledged to await the IG’s final report before directing further Parliamentary action.

MPs now are preparing for a heated Privileges Committee session, the Koimburi affair sets a precedent on how the National Assembly will guard its integrity against self-inflicted scandals.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/koimburis-fake-abductions-plot-may-end-his-career-and-land-him-in-jail/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021