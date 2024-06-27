Connect with us

News

Details Of Blinken’s Phonecall With President Ruto After Withdrawal of Finance Bill

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday morning held a phone call discussion with President William Ruto.

In a statement,  U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken thanked President Ruto for taking steps to reduce tension following the nationwide anti-finance bill 2024 protests.

He also highlighted the significance of ensuring security agencies refrain from violence during protests.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto today. The Secretary thanked President Ruto for taking steps to reduce tensions and pledging to engage in dialogue with the protestors and civil society.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of security forces demonstrating restraint and refraining from violence and encouraged prompt investigations into allegations of human rights abuses,” read the statement in part.

Blinken welcomed President Ruto’s commitment to Kenyans’ constitutionally-endowed rights, including peaceful assembly and due process for those detained.

“The Secretary reiterated the partnership of the United States with Kenya’s government and people as they work to address their economic challenges,” Miller added.

President Ruto on Wednesday announced that he will not sign the Finance Bill into law and directed that it be withdrawn.

“I concede and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn and I have agreed with these members that this becomes our collective position,” said Ruto.

The Head of State who was addressing the nation at State House Nairobi went on to say there is a need for the nation to have a conversation about how the affairs of the country and external debt should be managed.

On Tuesday the nation witnessed violent protests against the finance bill that resulted in the death of many Kenyans and dozens of others injured.

Following the protests, the international community piled pressure on the government to stop using violence on citizens and to have dialogue.

Also Read: Noordin Haji Allegedly Resigns After DP Gachagua’s Remarks

 

