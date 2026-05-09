Details of Governor Nyong’o’s Meeting with Chinese Investors

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Friday, May 8, hosted a delegation of business leaders and investors from Yiyang, China.

In a statement, Nyongo said the discussions focused on practical initiatives designed to improve the lives of residents while strengthening cooperation between the County Government of Kisumu and partners from China.

“Today, we hosted a delegation of business leaders and investors from Yiyang, Hunan Province, China, for fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening development cooperation between our partners and the County Government of Kisumu.

Our engagement focused on practical ways to improve the lives of our people,” read the statement in part.

During the discussions, the Kisumu County government signed a Letter of Intent with the Chinese investors for the donation of a 15,000-litre fire engine equipped with a quick-response mechanism to enhance the county’s emergency and disaster response capacity.

The county also reviewed an ongoing survey for the establishment of a modern solar-powered street lighting system integrated with AI-managed security surveillance cameras.

According to Nyong’o, the project is intended to improve public safety while supporting Kisumu’s vision of becoming a smart and modern city.

“We also reviewed the ongoing survey for the establishment of a modern solar street lighting system integrated with AI-managed security surveillance cameras, in an initiative geared towards improving public safety while advancing our vision of a smart, secure, and modern Kisumu City,” he stated.

He also mentioned that they discussed a plan to establish a fishnet manufacturing factory in Kisumu.

The Kisumu county boss said the investment will support the blue economy agenda, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the fishing industry around Lake Victoria.

Further, the two sides explored the possibility of setting up a Chinese Language Centre in Kisumu to promote cultural exchange and skills development among residents.

“We have agreed on a six-month implementation framework to move these initiatives from discussion to action, and among the preparations is to seek the opinion of the great people of Kisumu on these,” he added.