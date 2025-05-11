Details Of Mudavadi’s Trip To Dominican Republic and Brazil

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on a visit to the Dominican Republic and Brazil.

In a statement, the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary said Mudavadi will sign Memoranda of Understanding with Domican Republic on the Kenya Haiti Mission.

“H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, heads to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) between May 11th- 13th.

“In Santo Domingo, H.E. Mudavadi will sign MOUs on Medical evacuation, Repatriation of Wounded, and Deceased Persons, Access to Dominican Territory for Kenyan Members of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, and the agreement between Institute of Higher Education in Diplomatic and consular Training of Dominican Republic and Kenya’s Foreign Service Academy,” read the statement in part.

Mudavadi will then proceed to Brazil on May 15th – 16th, for bilateral talks between Kenya and Brazil with the eye on multiple agreements, especially in the key areas of political consultations, trade and investment, and agriculture.

During the visit, the PCS will push for the deepening of the relations between Kenya and Brazil and the strengthening of the Agreement for the Promotion of Trade and Investments, with Kenya exploring opportunities for increased trade and investment with Brazil.

Mudavadi on Friday completed his visit to Washington, D.C in the USA, where he opened up fresh trade negotiations with the Donald Trump administration.

The Prime CS had a meeting with Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, where Kenya and the United States agreed to continue to build on decades of shared values and strategic cooperation.

The two leaders discussed regional peace and security, expanded trade and investment, and deepened diplomatic engagement.

Mudavadi briefed the U.S administration on the conflicts in the Greater Horn of Africa, and particularly the ongoing East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC)-led peace efforts in the DRC, including the involvement of five Heads of State.

Later, Mudavadi met with the United States Trade Representative is Jamieson Greer, where they emphasized the need to fast-track the Kenya–U.S. Free Trade Agreement.

Further, Mudavadi had talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr. Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President of MIGA, and his team to advance discussions on a potential diaspora bond for Kenya. Other meetings were with the leaderships of EXIM Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Also Read: Details Of Mudavadi’s Visit To Washington DC